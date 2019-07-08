A Washington man was seriously injured Sunday, July 7, when he was thrown from a motorcycle that was struck in St. Charles County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report states that Sam V. Nolde, 47, Washington, was driving a 1993 Harley-Davidson Sportster eastbound on Highway 94 west of Hinnah Lane at 7:30 a.m. when the motorcycle was struck by a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven westbound by Lauren M. Schneider, 31, Hawk Point.
Schneider lost control of the vehicle she was driving at a curve, crossed the center line and struck the Nolde vehicle, ejecting him, according to the patrol.
Nolde was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by St. Charles County EMS. He was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.