A man charged with rape told investigators he thought the victim was “role play sleeping” when he sexually assaulted her in her Washington home.
Douglas A. McCammon, 30, formerly of St. Clair, was charged Friday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree rape. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Washington police said the assault occurred in May at a residence in the 300 block of Hooker Street.
The victim told police McCammon is an acquaintance who she allowed to shower in her home.
According to Washington police, the woman fell asleep while McCammon was showering. She awoke to the man sexually assaulting her.
McCammon, who is homeless, left the Franklin County area shortly after the alleged assault.
Police took McCammon into custody Friday, Sept. 20. During an interview with police, McCammon’s statements match the victim’s report. However, McCammon claimed the victim was “role play sleeping” when the assault occurred.
According to police, McCammon later admitted that he and the victim never discussed role playing.
In 2017, McCammon pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor, for a September 2016 incident that occurred in Rolla.
McCammon was ordered to serve 90 days in the Phelps County Jail and sentenced to two years’ supervised probation. He completed the probation term Jan. 31, according to court records.