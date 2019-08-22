The Franklin County SWAT team seized a firearm, ammunition and additional parts to firearms Thursday, Aug. 15, after a man barricaded inside a home surrendered.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said a family member called 911 when she heard Jerry L. Turner Jr., 40, of the Catawissa area, making “irrational comments” at a home in the 3700 block of Calvey Street in Catawissa.
When deputies arrived Turner was asked to come out of the home. Turner had warrants for his arrest for the charges of domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while revoked.
Pelton said Turner barricaded himself inside the home prompting a call to the SWAT team.
During negotiations, a second man exited the home and confirmed that Turner had a firearm inside. Negotiations continued until Turner surrendered.
Turner was charged Friday, Aug. 16, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
There are two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm pending against Turner from a 2018 incident that occurred in Pacific. Turner was convicted of a felony in 2010 for driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender.