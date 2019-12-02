A Washington man sustained serious injuries Sunday in a crash on Highway A.
William E. Castro, 42, was driving a 2007 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Highway A north of Four Mile Road at 3:15 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, struck three wire fences and a creek bank, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Castro was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Washington EMS. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.