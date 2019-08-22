A Washington man was ordered to undergo a treatment program under a plea agreement for several charges, including assaulting a jogger and stealing a vehicle.
Dennis M. Kennedy, 35, was sentenced Monday to the Missouri Department of Corrections to complete a 110-day drug treatment program.
He also was sentenced to 15 days shock time in the Franklin County Jail.
Kennedy was charged June 19 with felonies for harassment, possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree misdemeanor assault for an incident involving a female jogger in Washington.
Under the agreement, Kennedy also pleaded guilty to a 2018 charge of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Kennedy would be released from prison if he completes the treatment program. Then he will be placed on probation for five years and must obey several conditions, including no contact with victims, completion of 150 hours of community service and more.
Kennedy was sentenced by Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann, who denied a motion for furlough, which would delay when he must report to the treatment program. Kennedy was represented by the public defender’s office.
Washington Charge
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Washington police, on June 18, a woman was running past Kennedy in the area of Fischer’s Food Shop on West Fifth and Elm streets when Kennedy allegedly grabbed her rear and then tried to pull her pants down.
The victim yelled and then ran away to her home a short distance away where she called police.
The probable cause statement reads that surveillance video from Fischer’s showed a man matching the description exiting a vehicle on the lot around the time of the call.
Kennedy stepped out of the frame of video moments before the victim is seen running into the frame, authorities said. Additional video from the Washington Public Library also was viewed.
The victim confirmed that it was Kennedy who assaulted her, police said. During his arrest, police located a loaded syringe containing a “cloudy, fluid” substance.
Vehicle Theft
In October 2018, charges were filed against Kennedy for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Union Walmart parking lot while the owner was inside shopping.
He was charged with one felony count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Union police said the owner of a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee had just finished shopping, Sept. 15, 2018, and walked outside the store. As the owner approached his vehicle, he saw it being driven away, police said.
In this case, Kennedy also was identified, using video footage. Police also identified Kennedy based off a Facebook account he logged into at Walmart.
Several items were taken from the vehicle when it was recovered, police said. Half of the vehicle also was painted white.