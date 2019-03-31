A Sullivan man was charged with several felonies for drug possession and traffic violations following a pursuit Tuesday, March 26.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were roadside on Highway 30 near Bethel Church Road checking the welfare of a pedestrian when a blue Pontiac Grand Prix drove past them at a speed estimated over 100 miles per hour and in close proximity to the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies attempted to stop the car that was westbound on Highway 30 and then turned north onto Riverbend Road. A state trooper spotted the vehicle speeding and attempted to stop it.
Authorities pursued the car for several miles before the driver stopped the car at Barton Road and Bethel Church Road.
The driver, Christopher R. Grant, 36, Sullivan, was taken into custody on felony warrants for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with evidence.
Near the vehicle was a black bag containing several items of drug paraphernalia common with use and distribution, as well as a white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.
Grant admitted that the bag was his and stated that he fled because he knew there were several warrants for his arrest.
New charges were filed against Grant for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, displaying plates of another, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.