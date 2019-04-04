A woman who had been living in Franklin County with her boyfriend was charged in his death after allegedly running over him with a Dodge Ram pickup Friday.
Kathryn J. Marsh, 37, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with second-degree murder in the death of Matthew R. Baker.
Chesterfield police stated the couple had recently moved in together at a residence in Villa Ridge.
Court records state Marsh previously was living in Defiance.
According to Chesterfield police, on March 29 at 2:37 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of 17402 Chesterfield Airport Road for the report of a person struck by a vehicle.
When police arrived at the scene, a parking lot near Babbo’s Spaghetteria restaurant, it was determined that Baker was dead.
After a thorough investigation, detectives said Marsh “knowingly or with purpose of causing serious physical injury” to the victim caused his death by running him over with a vehicle.”
Marsh is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond, police said.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, witnesses said Marsh purposely drove toward Baker and struck him.
He was struck at least twice, once by backing up and once by driving forward, the Post-Dispatch reported.