A Dittmer man was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 30 in Franklin County.
Jeffrey L. Oliver, 34, sustained injuries in the single-car crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The incident happened Saturday, Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. on Highway 30 east of Highway HH. Oliver was driving a 1987 Chevrolet Silverado.
The patrol report states the vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Oliver, was not wearing a seat belt, was transported by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital.