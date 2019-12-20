A Marthasville man was hurt Wednesday, Dec. 18, when the car he was driving went off the road and overturned.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Tyler C. Douglas, 24, was driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra on Highway 94 near Bluff Hill Acres at 5 p.m. when he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
Douglas was taken to Mercy Washington Hospital by a Warren County ambulance to receive care for minor injuries. He was not wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.