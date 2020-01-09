A St. Clair man was charged with resisting arrested and leaving the scene of an accident early Saturday morning, Jan. 4.
Charles G. Buckner, 24, was charged with a felony for resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Shawnee Town Ford Road to investigate a reported stolen vehicle. While canvassing the area, a deputy noticed another vehicle sitting roadside.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy attempted to block this vehicle from moving, but was unsuccessful. The vehicle fled the area, clipping the deputies car and damaging the driver side quarter panel.
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle continued west on Shawnee Town Ford Road to Highway AH at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continue to head west on the outer road before turning onto Interstate 44.
The car was clocked at speeds of 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sullivan Police Department deployed tire deflation device in the area of the 226 mile marker on westbound I-44.
The vehicle then took the 226 exit and headed to the Flying J Truck Stop, but stopped because the front tires were damaged.
Police detained three people from the vehicle — Buckner, the driver, Tyler Sims, 23, Union; and a 28-year-old woman from St. Clair.
Sims was taken into custody for outstanding warrants for burglary, possession of controlled substance and stealing of a motor vehicle with a bond of $5,000.
A $35,000 cash only bond was issued on Buckner.
The woman’s name is being withheld pending formal charges.