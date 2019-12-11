A Eureka man was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 44 Sunday, Dec. 8.
Luke P. Smith 30, was driving a 1993 Ford F-150 westbound on I-44 at the 251 mile marker near the Highway 100 exit at 3:20 p.m. when the truck left the road, came back onto I-44, overcorrected and then overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Smith was ejected from the truck, the patrol said. He was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital St, Louis.
Smith was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.