A Ballwin man was injured after being ejected from his motorcycle Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8:15 p.m. on Route 100 west of Route MM in Franklin County.
Nathan W. Rascher, 40, was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide on Route 100 and attempted to avoid an unknown vehicle that pulled into his path. His motorcycle rolled onto its right side and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Rascher was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance.
Rascher was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.