A Sullivan man was taken into custody Friday, Oct. 4 after leading a deputy on a high-speed pursuit and then attempting to flee on foot.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Richard G. Rector, 55, was driving a car in the area of Mobil On the Run off West Osage Street in Gray Summit at 11:42 p.m. when he turned without using a signal. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, when Rector accelerated to a high speed on West Osage Street.
Rector turned right onto Old Gray Summit Road then turned right onto Gray Summit Spur traveling through a grassy area behind Mobil On the Run before getting onto westbound Highway 100. The vehicle then turned left into the entrance of Shaw Nature Reserve, striking a concrete pillar and causing heavy damage to the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rector allegedly got out of the car and attempted to run from the deputy, but he was quickly apprehended, authorities said.
He was charged Saturday, Oct. 5, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with a felony for resisting arrest and misdemeanors of property damage, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failing to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle.
Rector is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Rector has an extensive criminal history dating back three decades. In 1989 he was charged with second degree murder that occurred in Franklin County.
He has multiple driving while intoxicated offenses.