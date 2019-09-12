A St. Louis man who was arrested during a traffic stop was charged with attempting to take narcotics into the Franklin County Jail.
A Franklin County felony complaint filed Saturday, Sept. 7, charges Johnny L. Ivory Jr., 37, with possession of a controlled substance at a jail. As of Tuesday morning he was being held in the detention center on a $10,000 bond.
Ivory was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Interstate 44 Friday, Sept. 6, by Franklin County deputies, according to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. The vehicle was en route to the Sleepy Hollow Trailer Park, off Highway AT in the Villa Ridge area.
During a search of the vehicle, investigators found a “short section” of a plastic drinking straw hidden in a cup full of ice cubes. The cup was located in the rear seat next to where Ivory was sitting, authorities allege.
In the probable cause statement the sheriff’s office stated that this sort of cut straw is commonly used to snort illicit drugs and is regularly seized during narcotics investigations.
Ivory was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
Authorities said that Ivory was asked prior to going into the jail if was concealing any illegal drugs. Ivory was warned that he could be charged with an additional felony for taking drugs into the jail.
Ivory said he did not have any drugs hidden, according to the statement.
While in the jail, deputies saw a small box and a plastic bag fall to the floor from inside his undergarments as Ivory was dressing into orange jail clothing.
Inside the unopened box was vapor cartridge containing THC for an electric cigarette. It still was in the original packaging from the manufacturer, according to the sheriff’s office. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
The plastic bag was tied off and in the corner was an unknown substance that is suspected to be narcotics.
According to the probable cause statement, Ivory has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for robbery, resisting arrest, narcotics and probation violations.
There also is a “caution indicator” oh Ivory’s criminal history report that states “he is known to be armed and dangerous,” investigators said.
Ivory has been incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections and has previously violated the terms of parole.