A 26-year-old suspected drug dealer is accused of binding another man’s hands and feet Friday, Sept. 13, whipping him and then putting the victim into a large dog cage as punishment for not paying for a large amount of methamphetamine.
The victim then escaped by kicking out a window of the Gray Summit area home where he was being held and ran to a business on Old Route 66, authorities said.
A short time later, Franklin County deputies arrested Cejay J. Young in the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue.
He was charged Friday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution. Young is formerly from St. Louis but had been living outside Pacific, according to court records.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the assault was reported Friday at 3 p.m. after the victim told employees at the business that he had been held against his will at a nearby home.
The man still had the zip ties used to bind him around his wrists, and apparent injuries, Pelton added. Deputies canvassed the area and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The victim told investigators that he had been repeatedly struck with an extension cord, and punched by the suspect.
He was placed inside a dog cage and held there for an extended amount of time, Pelton said.
The victim stated he was able to escape from the dog cage when the suspect was not in the room. The victim kicked out a window in the basement and was able to crawl out from the basement.
When deputies arrived to the Missouri Avenue home, they met with Young and his 18-year-old girlfriend, who lived at the residence, authorities said.
Young allegedly tried to destroy evidence of the assault.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim had “lost” a large amount of meth that belonged to Young.
See more information in the Wednesday Missourian.