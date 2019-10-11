Authorities allege a Dittmer man was caught in the act of burglarizing a Lonedell area home Friday, Oct. 4.
Franklin County deputies responded to a home in the 4400 block of Highway 30 for a report of a suspicious person. A resident told the sheriff’s office that a man was in the driveway of the home at a time that nobody should be there.
At the scene, deputies located a Honda dirt bike in the driveway of the residence and then noticed an open door inside the garage.
Inside a rear bedroom of the home authorities located Thomas L. Murphy, 25, who admitted to looking for items to steal.
He was arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.
The sheriff’s office said charges are being sought for burglary and illegal use of drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 18, 2017, Murphy was sentenced to a two-year probation term for a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property, according to court records.