The victim of a violent beating and kidnapping broke free from a dog cage Friday, Sept. 13, where he was held for several hours.
The 35-year-old Dittmer man climbed out a window before running to a Gray Summit area business for help.
The victim was assaulted, bound, whipped and thrown into the cage by a 26-year-old Pacific area man, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The Dittmer man was being detained in the basement of a home in the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue by a suspected meth dealer, Cejay J. Young, authorities allege.
About 3 p.m. Friday, the Dittmer man fled from the home and ran to a business a few streets away on Old Route 66, where he recounted what had occurred.
“The best we can tell is he was kept overnight and then he escaped the next day,” said Pelton, adding he does not recall ever working a case where a man was held in a dog cage.
A short time after the victim escaped, Young was arrested at the Missouri Avenue residence where his 18-year-old girlfriend lives, the sheriff’s office said.
Young was charged Friday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution. Young is formerly from St. Louis but has been living outside of Pacific, according to court records.
He pleaded not guilty Monday in front of Judge David Hoven. Young is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Bound, Beaten
When the victim reported the crime to deputies, he still had the zip ties used to bind him around his wrists, and apparent injuries, Pelton added. Deputies canvassed the area and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The victim told investigators that he had been repeatedly struck with an extension cord, and punched by the suspect. He was placed inside a dog cage and held there for an extended amount of time, Pelton said.
The victim stated he was able to escape from the dog cage when the suspect was not in the room. The victim removed a screen from a window and crawled out from the basement.
When deputies arrived to the Missouri Avenue home, they met with Young and his girlfriend, authorities said.
The probable cause statement reads that Young admitted to investigators that he told the victim to get on his knees before he bound the victim’s hands with zip ties and his feet with wire.
The victim was in a fetal position as Young allegedly beat his back with an extension cord, causing him to bleed, according to authorities. Young then told investigators he put the victim in the cage to “continue his punishment.”
Young allegedly tried to destroy evidence of the assault.
According to the probable cause statement, Young used bleach to clean blood off of the extension cord. He also allegedly moved the dog cage upstairs from the basement and tried to clean it before deputies arrived at the residence.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim had “lost” a large amount of meth that belonged to Young.
Criminal Record
Since 2017, Young has been charged with several felonies and ultimately was given four years in prison. He had been charged with felonies for forgery, three counts of second-degree burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon.
Initially, Young was given probation on the felony charges until he received a third felony burglary charge in 2016. That’s when his probation was revoked and Young was sentenced to a term in the Missouri Department of Corrections.