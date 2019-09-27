A St. Louis area man is accused of banging on the doors of homes in the Catawissa area Friday, Sept. 20, leading police in a pursuit and then diving into a lake to evade arrest.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Highway NN near Tiny Ridge Way Friday afternoon for the report of a peace disturbance.
The man, later identified as James W. Bess Jr., 51, was suspected of being intoxicated due to his behavior, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy attempted to pull over Bess when the suspect was spotted leaving a residence while driving a Silver Honda passenger car.
Bess drove through a stop sign at Tiny Ridge Way and Highway NN while westbound on Tiny Ridge Way. The deputy pursued Bess on Tiny Ridge Way to Highway O, authorities said.
The suspect then stopped the car on the side of the road, and as the deputy was preparing to exit his patrol car, Bess again fled westbound on Highway O in the vehicle. The suspect was traveling at speeds near 80 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns at Highway O and Highway HH.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle veered onto North Shore Drive into the Lake Serene subdivision in Catawissa nearly striking a large sign at the entrance to the subdivision.
The deputy waited for additional law enforcement officers at the entrance to Lake Serene before conducting an area canvass. North Shore Drive is the only entrance and exit into the subdivision.
While checking the area Franklin County 911 dispatchers received a call from a Lake Serene resident reporting a crash that occurred on South Shore Drive involving the Bess vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Bess allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot. He was located a short time later behind a residence on South Shore Drive.
During a foot pursuit Bess dove into Lake Serene and swam away from deputies, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody near the dam of Lake Serene.
Bess was arrested on outstanding warrants for probation violation for felony driving while intoxicated, as well as a warrant issued by Arnold police for driving while intoxicated.
He also is facing numerous felonies for Friday’s incident, including driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, property damage, leaving the scene and driving while revoked.
In 2017, Bess pleaded guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court to a felony charge for driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, a felony.
He was placed on five years’ supervised probation as part of the suspended execution sentence (s.e.s).
Bess could be ordered to serve three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation.
In 2011, he was convicted in Franklin County Circuit Court of second-degree felony burglary. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Bess has several other misdemeanor charges related driving while intoxicated, according to court records.