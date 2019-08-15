A 31-year-old Union man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 8, for pushing officers to avoid arrest.
Washington police checked on the man in the 1900 block of Vernaci Drive following a report that he was “tweaking” with his feet hanging out of the window and the windshield wipers were running, despite clear skies.
Police said the man gave a false name and the Social Security number of a female.
When police attempted to arrest him, he pushed officers and then fled on foot. Police fired a Taser at the man. His name has not been released pending formal charges.
Officers suspect he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he was arrested.
Police seized a large amount of meth and marijuana from the man’s vehicle.