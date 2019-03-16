A Pacific man is accused of stealing an ATV in January, then trading it for a pistol.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Austin D. Carver allegedly broke into a garage in the 3800 block of Ronnie Lane outside Pacific Jan. 23 and stole a 2000 Polaris Arctic Cat ATV.
The owner contacted the sheriff’s office March 11 when he located a post on Facebook Marketplace for an ATV for sale that looked like his stolen vehicle.
Deputies located the stolen ATV at a home in the 3900 block of Highway NN south of Pacific. A male resident stated he had traded a pistol for the ATV to a Carver who lived nearby.
Authorities found emails and paperwork of the trade during the investigation. The ATV was returned to the owner.
Deputies went to Carver’s home where he confessed to stealing the he ATV from the victim’s garage and trading it for the handgun.
Carver was charged with second-degree burglary and stealing of a motor vehicle, both felonies. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 bond.