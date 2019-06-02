A Villa Ridge man allegedly stabbed a woman, and then struck her with a pistol and rocks.
David L. Whitaker, 43, was charged Tuesday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of felony domestic assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
The charges stem from a May 27 incident in the 200 block of Coleena Court, Villa Ridge, where Whitaker allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in her arm with a pocketknife. He also struck her head with a pistol and then hit her with rocks, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies spoke with the victim at the scene with a bandage on her arm. She also had injuries to her head, authorities said.
One deputy transported the victim to an ambulance in a different location because Whitaker had left the residence, possibly with a firearm, and had not yet been found, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies and a sheriff’s office K-9 unit went to Clay Stone Drive, Villa Ridge, where Whitaker and the victim had been staying in a camping trailer.
Whitaker was not located there, but the investigation led deputies to the Daniel Boone Inn on Highway 100 in Gray Summit where witnesses confirmed he was inside one of the rooms.
Deputies ordered the occupants out of the room, and a different man and a woman exited, according to the sheriff’s office.
Whitaker left the motel room after deputies threatened to release the dog into the room. Whitaker then surrendered, authorities said. He was in possession of a knife that had blood on it.
Previous Charges
Whitaker was charged in September 2015 with stealing a motor vehicle and two counts of receiving stolen property. He is accused of stealing ATVs from a Villa Ridge residence.
That investigation led detectives to a location in Robertsville where four ATVs, stolen from Robertsville and Villa Ridge, were recovered.
He was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections (MDC).
At the time of the 2015 theft, Whitaker was on probation. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to a 2011 receiving stolen property charge in Franklin County and a 2012 felony stealing case out of Eureka, according to court documents.