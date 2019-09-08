A St. Louis County man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening several people via a social media video.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Alex J. Wheelis, 28, Hazelwood, was taken into custody Aug. 30 for allegedly displaying a firearm in the post and threatening to kill specific people in this area.
Investigators searched through social media resources leading to Wheelis as the person with the firearm but an address for the man was not found, Pelton said.
Wheelis was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Highway O near Highway NN in Catawissa. He was detained after the crash by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, who was aware of the investigation due to an officer safety notification for the area, according to Pelton.
Charges are being sought in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court for a felon in possession of a firearm, harassment and possession of a controlled substance.
Wheelis is on federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Aug. 30 incident violated the terms of the federal probation, authorities said.
The firearm displayed in the video was located and recovered near the crash scene. A witness said they saw Wheelis throw the weapon nearby when the patrol arrived, Pelton said.
In June 2018, Wheelis pleaded guilty to the federal firearms charge.