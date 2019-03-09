A St. Louis man was taken into custody Saturday, March 2, for allegedly attempting to strangle another man with a plastic cord, twice, at a Labadie area home.
Henry L. Pargo Jr., 38, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Horseshoe Valley Drive March 2 and met with two men and one woman who all live at the residence.
A 68-year-old male claimed to have been choked with a plastic cord on two different occasions by Pargo. The victim claimed that he tried to defend himself but was unsuccessful.
There was evidence at the scene that an assault occurred, the sheriff’s office said.