Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.