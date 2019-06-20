After weeks of planning, 19 Pow/MIA signs will be placed on 16 roadways proclaiming Franklin County as the first POW/MIA county in the nation.
In the next few weeks, every road entering Franklin County will be marked with a sign signifying its designation as the first POW/MIA county in the nation.
The county ordered 25 signs, 24-inch by 30-inch, at a cost of $75 each.
The POW/MIA signs will be installed on all four county borders by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
The official POW/MIA flag also will be flown at the county courthouse in honor of the designation.
The POW/MIA county designation is a partnership with the St. Louis POW/MIA museum formed in February.
In fact, Franklin County’s role in the process has opened the door for the program to spread state and nationwide.
The 17 sign locations include:
• Highway 100 both eastbound and westbound;
• Highway 47 both northbound and southbound;
• U.S. Highway 50 eastbound:
• Interstate 44 north/south outer roads eastbound and westbound;
• Highway 185 northbound:
• Highway 30 westbound;
• Business Loop 44 westbound:
• Highway D northbound;
• Highway E eastbound;
• Highway F northbound;
• Highway J northbound;
• Highway NN northbound;
• Highway O westbound;
• Highway T westbound;
• Highway Z eastbound; and
• Highway ZZ eastbound.
Unveiling
County officials are currently working with MoDOT and area veterans groups to have an official unveiling of the signs at one of the entrances to the county.
As of now, there is no definite date or location finalized, but the new Highway 47 bridge spanning Franklin and Warren counties has been mentioned a possible location for a ceremony.
There are currently 82,143 men and women listed as Missing in Action from U.S. conflicts throughout the years.
Museum
The POW/MIA city and county project is an extension of the POW-MIA Museum based at Jefferson Barracks in South St. Louis County, which is currently raising funds to continue renovations.
The Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum is the only one of its kind in the country because it focuses on telling the stories of both POWs and MIAs.
The mission includes raising the awareness of the American public to the numbers of captured Americans who returned alive, to the numbers of those who perished in captivity, and to the numbers of those service personnel missing who have not yet been returned for the homage they deserve.
The county was asked to participate in the program by the Washington Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association.