A Union man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was nabbed Monday, Oct. 21, by St. Louis police.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony L. Cooper, 31, is now in custody at the St. Louis city jail.
Sheriff Steve Pelton issued a press release Oct. 9 asking the public for information about Cooper’s whereabouts.
Pelton thanked the community for sharing information about Cooper, and assisting in efforts to locate the suspect.
Cooper had been on the lam since January. He was charged in May with failing to register as a sex offender.
In 2009 he was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct. The victim was a 17-year-old female in Springfield, Mo. Cooper is a tier-three sex offender.
The sheriff’s office also has enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service to track down Cooper.