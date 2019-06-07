Cheryl Nichols’ reaction when she realized she was holding a winning Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was “No way!”
The Villa Ridge woman purchased the winning “20X The Money” ticket from Wayside, located at 3302 Highway 100 in Villa Ridge.
Nichols said after she revealed the prize, she and her daughter checked the ticket again, even using a calculator to add up the prizes on the ticket, just to make sure the unbelievable prize was real.
She said the prize will go toward a new vehicle and a new roof.
“20X The Money,” a $5 Scratchers ticket, officially went on sale Nov. 27, 2017.
In the last fiscal year, players in Franklin County won more than $14 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, with more than $1.5 million going to retailers via commissions and bonuses.
Educational programs in the county received more than $3 million.