breaking Libraries Closing Jan 17, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All Scenic Regional Library branches will close at noon today, January 17, due to inclement weather. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStreetside Taco Owner Charged With Selling Cocaine, Gun PossessionCounty Rezoning Approved - Lawsuits Are ThreatenedTwo Charged With Robbery, Kidnapping - At Apartment Outside WashingtonHighway 47 Project ProgressesDeputies Conduct Warrant Roundup - A Total of 12 People ArrestedCounty Signs Route 47 Roundabout Contract - For Design, Bidding and ConstructionTwo Injured in Highway 100 CrashCity Preps for First Medical Pot BusinessWashington Restaurant Owner Arrested With Drugs In OklahomaParking Causes Issues For Postal Carriers Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.