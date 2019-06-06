Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy read a proclamation Monday recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
The proclamation states that the Library of Congress, and other affiliates such as Washington, have led observance of LGBTQ+ Pride Month during June to commemorate the Stonewall riots of June 28, 1969. This year will be the 50th anniversary of the riots.
The proclamation states, “Millions of participants from around the world have traveled to commemorate and honor the LGBTQ+ members of the community and to hold memorials for those who have been largely overlooked, silenced, and assaulted due to an aspect of their identity.”
The proclamation also states that Washington is home to many LGBTQ+ citizens, and through “increased visibility, education and awareness,” the community can achieve acceptance, inclusion and celebration of the LGBTQ+ members of the community.”
The proclamation was presented to East Central College Student Government President Juanita Ziegler, who was supported by the Human Rights Task Force of Franklin County.
“Like it was stated, we do have a lot of students and members of the community in general, local business owners and teachers who are in the LGBT community, and we want them to know that we care about them and we support them and appreciate their accomplishments and their contributions to our community,” Ziegler said.
“This is actually the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots,” she added. “We should definitely remember our past so we don’t repeat it in the future.”