Thomas Swoboda recently discovered that a Powerball ticket he’d purchased for the June 8 drawing had matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn — meaning the Leslie resident had won a prize of $50,000.
The ticket was purchased at Voss Tom Boy Market, 3993 Highway 50, in Beaufort. The winning numbers for the June 8 drawing were 9, 13, 42, 48, 60 and the Powerball was 18.
So far this year, there have been 30 Powerball tickets sold in Missouri that missed only one white ball number, accounting for $1.6 million in prizes won by Missouri Lottery Powerball players.
Powerball is drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with jackpots that begin at $40 million and grow until won.