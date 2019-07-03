One of the largest firework displays in Franklin County will take place this Thursday, July 4.
The Washington American Legion Post 218 will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration that night at the Washington Fairgrounds in the motor sports arena. The gates will open at 6 p.m.
The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.
Post 218 fireworks Co-Chairman Mark Kimball said he expects the show to last about 25 minutes. This year’s display will feature 3,000 projectile fireworks in various sizes and colors.
The fireworks will be supplied by J&M Displays. Last year, the company purchased new equipment after experiencing technical difficulties during the 2017 show.
Kimball expects a large-sized crowd to be in attendance, but also noted a lot of people will be watching from their houses in the surrounding area.
The fireworks show alone costs the Legion roughly $15,000, so donations are appreciated and collected during the event.
Legion members will collect donations at the gates.
“We’ll also have members of the American Legion baseball teams amongst the crowd,” Kimball said.
The donations help offset the costs of the event.
“It’s not a money-making event so we ask for people to help keep the event going,” he said.
In addition to the fireworks show, the night would not be complete without food items and drinks. Legion members will sell food and drinks at the concession stands.
Kimball said last year they offered beverages, ice cream sandwiches, funnel cakes and more. He expects this year’s menu to be similar.
This year Kimball and Co-Chairman Dave Gildehaus are tackling the event together. Last year Gildehaus was the solo chairman.
Next year will be a bit different because Kimball will be taking over entirely.
“I’ll be gradually adding some things to breathe new life into the event,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”
The Legion has been sponsoring the festivities since before the 1930s. Back then the event was a multi-day picnic.
The Legion members used to shoot off the fireworks themselves, but due to safety rules and insurance that is no longer allowed.