Most residents don’t spend a lot of time around the Franklin County Adult Detention Center, but if they did, they would see a flurry of preconstruction activity which must be completed before the real heavy lifting begins next month.
On Tuesday the Franklin County Commission received its monthly jail construction update from Jennifer Kissinger from Navigate Building Solutions.
With more than $15 million in construction bids awarded earlier this week to two firms, Kissinger said a kickoff meeting with those prime contractors is scheduled for next week and contractor mobilization and site prep will be ongoing into the first week of June.
In the short term, a meeting with Ameren and the contractors River City Construction (general works) and American Electric & Data, was scheduled for Thursday and the relocation of an existing generator, transformer and meter is set for the second week in June.
“There is a lot of work that has to be done before the main phases begin,” Kissinger said. “There will be fencing going up and some site prep.”
Ameren has already done some preliminary pole relocations and installations at the site, she said.
Although she would not give a definitive date, the official ceremonial groundbreaking target is slated for the end of June, or possibly the beginning of July.
Remaining Bids/Purchases
In addition to the large bids awarded this week, there are still several other items that need to be considered in upcoming bid packages on the $30 million project.
Some of those items include:
• Kitchen/dishwashing equipment;
• Laundry equipment;
• Evidence storage systems;
• Inmate property storage systems;
• Miscellaneous outdoor signage; and
• 911 dispatch consoles.
Furniture for the facility also will be purchased and Kissinger said inventory will be done to see which existing furniture can and will be moved over and what will have to be purchased new.
Security Bid
In March, the commission awarded a $6.6 million contract to Pauly Jail Building Company, which will be the heart of the jail upgrades and involves the new cells and security that will be put in place for a larger population.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker explained that although the overall project time doesn’t suggest construction bidding to occur until April, this bid was time sensitive.
“If we hadn’t bid this product early, it would have put the project a year behind,” he said. “This is for the prefab cell units and the company already has a backlog.”
That bid came in about $200,000 below budget.
Finished Product
Key improvements, including two-tiered prisoner housing and creating separate entrances for visitors to the jail facility and to the sheriff’s department, are included in the renovations.
When completed, the jail will accommodate 232 long-term beds; 40 beds for weekenders/work release inmates; and 16 intake and medical holding cells.
An elevated central control center will allow for maximized security and sight lines into prisoner dayrooms.
Current plans also include keeping all existing load-bearing walls.
Once the 52,728-square-foot addition and a 9,550-square-foot renovation of the jail are complete, offices housed in the existing building can then be moved to new areas so renovations can be done there.
In the 38,870-square-foot sheriff’s office, separate areas for road patrol, administration, detectives and evidence are planned.
The Multi-County Narcotics Task Force also will have office space in the renovation and will move its headquarters back from Krakow where it has been renting space.
EMA/911
In conjunction with a renovation of existing offices, the county EMA/911 will receive a 4,845-square-foot addition to house a 911 dispatching center and emergency operations center.