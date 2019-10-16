The union representing employees of the Franklin County highway department has filed a lawsuit against the county commission.
According to court documents, the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 148, is challenging the refusal of Franklin County to recognize and engage in collective bargaining and the county has expressly stated it will not bargain unless an election is conducted.
Franklin County Counselor Mark Piontek explained the county is following the parameters of legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly and signed by then Gov. Eric Greitens in early 2018.
House Bill 1413 made extensive changes to Missouri Public Sector Law and requires all bargaining units to hold elections within their membership to determine if they want the same or any union representation.
Piontek added there have been two court cases challenging HB 1413 and a Boone County court has placed a temporary stay on the new rules until a final decision is made.
There is another court case set for trial in St. Louis County in January, which may revoke or keep the bargaining requirements in place, but that won’t be heard before the current highway department contract expires Dec. 31 of this year.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says the county is just following the law as it stands now.
“The biggest thing we want to convey to the public and our employees is we respect them, the service and the safety they provide our citizens,” Brinker said. “As of now, I’m not 100 percent sure the employees want a union and I’m not 100 percent sure if they do not want a union.”
Lawsuit
Local 148 represents approximately 51 employees in the highway department, who are engaged in the maintenance, repair and construction of Franklin County roads and bridges.
The lawsuit states on or about July 31, Local 148 and Franklin County held an initial meeting to begin bargaining over a new agreement to replace the employee contract that will expire Dec. 31, 2019.
Franklin County has refused to meet with Local 148 for further negations and has canceled all prescheduled meetings.
Around the time of Aug. 13, the county commission issued a “Collective Bargaining Policy” stating the commission will not recognize an employee representative in any manner other than by certifying the results of an election.
Franklin County has expressly stated it will not bargain with Local 148 unless Local 148 participates in, and prevails in an election conducted by Franklin County, even though Missouri Public Sector law does not require or provide such an employer-sponsored election.
Local 148 has been certified as the representative of a unit of Franklin County employees by the Missouri State Board of Mediation (MSBM).
Local 148 and Franklin County have been parties to collective bargaining agreements since 2006. The current such agreement is effective from Jan. 1, 2017, until Dec. 31, 2019.
The lawsuit claims that by refusing to recognize and bargain with the union unless an election is held, the county is violating the constitutional rights of the Franklin County employees represented by Local 148.
The union also asks the court to declare the county’s new collective bargaining policy violates the state constitution and is preempted by Missouri Public Sector Labor Law.
Continue Work
Both Brinker and Piontek said they were confused as to why the union would not simply hold an election reaffirming Local 148 as its bargaining agent and move forward with their contract negotiations.
Piontek explained by law Missouri public employees are forbidden to go on strike so the leverage of work stoppage should not be a factor in the delays. He did say the current contract contingencies will not extend past the first of the year and since they cannot strike, highway department employees would be working without a contract in place.
All of this will be unfolding in the heart of winter weather season and the highway department is responsible for 800 miles of county roads, which could be covered by ice and snow and virtually cripple county motorists.
Brinker assured the public that employees would continue to report to work and assured employees they would continue to receive all of their full pay and benefits, but would not be represented by a union.