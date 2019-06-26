There will be a meeting Thursday, June 27, for area residents to voice their concerns about the closure of the Ameren power plant coal ash ponds in Labadie.
It will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the United Church of Christ Pilgrim in Labadie.
Coal ash, the waste product from burning coal for energy, can contain heavy metals like arsenic, lead, chromium and mercury, according to the EPA. The Labadie plant has two ponds that contain the coal ash from the plant.
Ameren refers to the ash ponds as coal combustion residual (CCR) storage facilities.
The company was required by the EPA to conduct a corrective measures assessment (CMA) and share its findings. The utility company was then tasked with providing options with dealing with the coal ash. Ameren presented five options at a May 29 meeting.
Residents organizing Thursday’s meeting are concerned with how Ameren conducted its May meeting and wanted to host a meeting of their own, according to Patrica Schuba, Labadie Environmental Organization president. This meeting is about letting the residents in the area openly express their concerns over how Ameren is closing the coal ash ponds.
Schuba said she would have liked to see more community involvement, rather than being presented the information.
“We hoped they would have someone in front of the room, with a lectern, and us sitting and we could ask questions and make comments,” she told The Missourian after the meeting. “Everyone is aware of the risk of these because the national profile of coal ash. We’ve seen it play out in the Carolinas, Virginia, Arkansas and Illinois right next to us. We wanted them to hear us. It in turn, was a presentation to us.”
Schuba said that she and other residents are concerned with the recent flooding that has hit the area. She also invited Ameren to the meeting, but hadn’t heard back.
Steven Putich, consultant with Haley Aldrich, was in charge of identifying the benefits to each of the five options. None of the options have officially been chosen.
All of the options will close the ponds. Four of the options recommend using a plastic cover. One option would include removing the coal ash from the ponds.
The CMA documents can be found at ameren.com/company/environment-and-sustainability/managing-coal-combustion.
Putich said the costs for each option were not used to determine the best option.
Ameren says that the coal ash removal process could take up to 35 years and cost as much as $3 billion. It would take 200 truckloads a day to get rid of the material.
The options presented by Ameren show that capping the ash ponds and monitoring the groundwater, as opposed to removing the ash and treating the water in the ponds, could be the safest option. Their proposal indicates that there is no current risk.