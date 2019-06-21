A Franklin County man is among 31 new troopers scheduled to graduate June 21 from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy.
Tyler R. Rosa, Labadie, is part of the 107th recruit class that reported to the academy Jan. 2 to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper.
The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 8.
Rosa had been assigned to Zone 10, Franklin County, in Troop C.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten is a special guest speaker and Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, also will address the class.
Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the oath of office to the new troopers.
There are no other academy graduates to be assigned to Franklin County. There are 11 total new troopers to be assigned to Troop C.