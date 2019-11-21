A Labadie man was injured Wednesday, Nov. 13, in a crash in Jefferson County when the driver of a vehicle attempted to turn and traveled into the path where he was driving.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report states that Shawn M. Acker, 41, Labadie, was driving a 2006 Saturn Ion northbound on Highway 21 at Highway 110 at 5 p.m., when a 2015 GMC Yukon, driven by Katherine J. Coleman, 34, turned into the path of his car.
The patrol said the Coleman vehicle was stopped while westbound on Highway 110. Coleman attempted to turn onto southbound Highway 21 when her vehicle was struck by the Acker car.
Acker was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington South by Valle Ambulance. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.