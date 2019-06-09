An 11-year-old Labadie girl was killed Saturday when the utility vehicle she was driving was backed over by a bulldozer.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Larry W. Proemsey, 65, Labadie, took down a tree in the 100 block of Skyview Lane at noon while he was driving a 2013 John Deer 750K bulldozer.
The tree fell on the left side of the bulldozer and Larry Proemsey backed up the bulldozer and struck a 2005 John Deere Gator driven by Emma R. Proemsey.
The Gator was driven directly behind the bulldozer and Larry Proemsey did not see the the utility vehicle when he put the bulldozer in reverse, the patrol said.
Emma Proemsey was pronounced dead at 12:16 p.m. by EMS personnel. She was transported to the St, Louis Morgue by Russell Colonial Funeral Home.