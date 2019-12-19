Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Gael Wood has informed the county commission he will resign effective Dec. 31 of this year.
His resignation comes just days after he informed the commission the salary for the municipal court judge should be lowered significantly for his successors.
When his resignation takes effect, Wood will have served one year as municipal judge after being elected to a two-year unexpired term in November of 2018.
In October 2017, when he turned 70, Wood was forced by state statute to retire from his position as 20th Judicial Circuit presiding judge.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said it will now be the duty of current Presiding Judge Ike Lamke to appoint a replacement for Wood to fill the position until the end of 2020.
The municipal court judge position will be up for election in November 2020. The winner will serve a four-year term.
The new county municipal judge must come from a small pool of sitting municipal judges currently serving cities in the 20th Judicial Circuit encompassing Franklin, Gasconade and Osage counties.
Those include Scott Fulford, who served as county municipal judge previously; David Arand, who is currently the municipal judge for the cities of Union and St. Clair, and ran for the seat in the August 2018 primary; and Dan Leslie, who is the municipal judge for the city of Pacific.
Salary
The municipal judge position may not be as attractive to potential judges since the salary has been cut by nearly half.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission slashed the annual salary of the county’s municipal court judge by more than $11,000, dropping it from $26,360 to $15,000 per year.
According to the commission order, the lower annual salary won’t go into effect until after the next term of the county municipal judge begins in 2022.
Brinker said the commission had asked all county departments to look for ways to save money in the future and Wood recommended the salary cut due to the small amount of time the municipal court judge spends hearing cases.
The municipal court is held every Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Franklin County Historic Courthouse on the third floor in the Edward A. Stierberger Memorial Courtroom. The court handles traffic citations, planning and zoning code violations, and health and building code violations.
Judges
Wood is one of four men to hold the position since the court was created in 2012. He was preceded by Craig Hellmann, who was the first person elected to the position in 2016, but his tenure was cut short when he was appointed to be a circuit judge by then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens after less than one year on the bench.
Hellmann was sworn in as a circuit judge Dec. 26, 2017, as a replacement for the retiring Wood.
Union attorney Scott Fulford was then appointed as the Franklin County municipal judge Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
Fulford, 49, a partner in the firm Becker, Robinson, Brinkmann and Fulford, LLC, located in Union, was named to the position by 20th District Presiding Judge Ike Lamke. Fulford served in the municipal judge role until the end of 2018, but did not seek re-election, opening the door for Wood to win the seat.
The first Franklin County municipal court judge was former Circuit Judge Walter Murray, who came out of retirement to help the new court get on its feet. He served four years from 2012 until the end of 2016.
Prosecutors
Beginning in 2019, the Franklin County Municipal Court had its first new prosecutors since its inception in 2012.
At that time, the county commission entered into an agreement with the Washington firm of Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP to provide prosecutorial services for county ordinances and traffic violations.
According to the agreement, the firm charges $150 per hour for its services and will not charge the county for the use of its office staff or travel time to and from the municipal court’s normal dockets.
In addition to professional services, the county will be required to pay some advanced costs and out-of-pocket expenses incurred in association with the firm’s representation. Those costs may include, but are not limited to, deposition costs, long-distance telephone charges, computerized legal research, reproduction costs, postage and the like.