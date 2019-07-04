A 20th District Circuit judge recused himself from two cases against men charged with raping an intoxicated woman over 11 years ago.
On Tuesday, Judge Craig E. Hellmann recused himself from the Alvin L. Hunter, 68, and Charles K. King, 65, both of St. Clair, cases. The men face multiple charges in the alleged forcible rape and sodomy of a St. Clair woman that occurred in 2008.
The case was passed to 20th Circuit Presiding Judge Ike Lamke. There has not been a new court hearing date set.
Authorities allege King and Hunter repeatedly raped and sodomized a woman who was highly intoxicated at the time.
The sexual assaults occurred sometime between March 1 and July 31, 2008, at a residence outside of St. Clair, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.
A Franklin County grand jury issued multi-count indictments against the men in September 2016.
Hunter is charged with eight counts of forcible rape and six counts of forcible sodomy. King is charged in the indictment with five counts of forcible rape and one count of deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion. Both suspects stated that the encounter with the victim was consensual.
On June 4, a bench trial in front of Judge Hellmann scheduled was canceled. The trial was canceled after Scott Fulford, King’s attorney, requested a continuance the day before. At the time, a criminal setting was set for July 9.
Fulford is an attorney with Robinson Brinkmann and Fulford LLC, Union, the firm that Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker had been a partner with before he was elected into office. Hunter is being represented by Taylor D. Goodale, of Aubuchon Buescher and Goodale LLC, Union.
Due to the Fulford’s connection with the prosecutor’s office, both cases are being prosecuted by special prosecutors, Michael K. Hayes, St. Louis, and Paige K. Wheeler, Jefferson City.
A motion to consolidate the two cases filed by Hayes was granted by Judge Hellmann May 31.
According to state statute, cases can be consolidated for trial if the defendants are both charged with similar counts, the victim is the same person and the date and time of occurrence is the same.
The case was investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
King and Hunter videotaped the sexual assault of the woman, who was 29 or 30 years old at the time.
The victim appeared in the video to be unconscious, according to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office in 2016.
Hunter and King were interviewed in 2016 after the videotape was turned over to authorities.
During the interviews, both admitted to having sex with the victim and to videotaping the incident, investigators reported in the statement.