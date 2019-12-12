The Franklin County jail/911 renovation and construction project couldn’t be in better shape. That’s according to Jennifer Kissinger, with Navigate Building Solution, who has overseen the nearly $31 million project since before ground was officially broken early last summer.
On Tuesday, Kissinger delivered a detailed construction update to the county commission on the milestone of the project reaching the six-month mark.
The original budget for the project was $30,863,220 and the “post bid budget,” including contingencies, is now $30,055,470.
“The project is well underneath budget,” Kissinger said. “I want to express to the public the success we have had on the project thus far.”
Kissinger added the majority of the work done this summer and fall has been excavation and new construction which can be more steady.
“We are about to start the renovation phase,” Kissinger said. “You never know what you’re going to find under slabs and when you start tearing into walls.”
Contracts/Savings
Kissinger explained the project has had 10 prime contracts and thus far four of those contracts have already been completed with no contract modifications.
Of the six remaining contracts, there have been eight contract modifications:
• One was an actual change order to the contractor due to unforeseen soils and existing conditions.
• One was an actual change order to the contractor but an overall budget savings of $76,200.
• Three were owner accepted bid alternates.
• One was a credit to a scope allowance.
• Two were no-cost adjustments.
In addition to the limited contract adjustments, Kissinger stressed the overall savings on the project of $178,000.
Electric relocation saved $25,000; fiber connection, $36,000; temporary generator, $76,200; builder’s risk, $31,662, and window treatments, $10,000.
Although it was a time setback, another major savings took place this fall as excavation ground to a halt when pockets of excessively wet soil were found.
“We presented two solutions to the commission,” Kissinger said. “The first would have been to haul out all of the wet soil to replace it with new dirt from outside. The second was to spread out the existing wet soil and just give it time to dry out.”
The county chose to hire an additional heavy machinery operator to spread the dirt out and dry despite delaying the project.
“That saved about $100,000 on the project,” Kissinger said. “The additional operator only cost $15,000.”
Milestones
As of Tuesday, the project was at 28 percent completion at day No. 204.
During the first six months there have been several milestones reached, including the relocation of a cell tower and support building, which Kissinger referred to as a mini project within the project.
As of Dec. 2, the project has used 19 of the allotted 30 contractual weather days and experienced 16 days of excusable schedule delays due to soil remediation.
“We are on track to complete the 911 dispatch additions, by April 2020,” Kissinger said. “And on track to complete the jail addition by the fall of 2020.”
Upcoming
Kissinger said all efforts are being made to prepare the new construction for the delivery of the $6 million cell structure she says is scheduled to arrive in mid-January.
Currently a hole has been left in the new masonry wall to allow the sections of cell to be moved into the holding area and pieced together.
“The delivery is scheduled for Jan. 13, but that is a moving target,” Kissinger said. “Once the steel cell structure is in place, the whole building will begin to take shape.”