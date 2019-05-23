Two contracts that constitute half of the $30 million Franklin County Jail/911 public safety complex were awarded Tuesday by the Franklin County Commission.
According to the commission order, Peoria, Ill., based River City Construction, L.L.C., will be paid $11,661,529 for “general works” with alternates to include:
• Furnish and installation of 12 gauge plank security ceiling — $106,420.
• Furnish mezzanine walkways, mezzanine stairs and stair railings at the dayrooms — $110,000.
• Install mezzanine walkways, mezzanine stairs and stair railings at the dayrooms — $143,000.
• Furnish and install security woven rod/barrier screen at dayroom mezzanines — $183,109.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said everyone involved in the process was very impressed with the construction company’s past projects and experience.
“This process was long and thorough,” Brinker said. “We were very impressed with their bid presentation, their overall knowledge and reputation.”
In all, four bids were received and opened and read May 9.
The following companies were deemed nonresponsive per the direction of County Counselor Mark Piontek: KCI Construction Co., Inc., ICS Construction Services, LTD, and Wright Construction Services.
According to the company website, since 1984, River City Construction, whose Missouri headquarters are in Ashland, has partnered with clients to construct over $4 billion worth of completed business in a wide array of markets.
On a typical project, River City may self-perform excavation, concrete forming, placement and reinforcing, precast concrete erection, masonry, structural and miscellaneous steel erection, specialties and equipment installation.
The company may maintain a field force of 200 to 400 skilled craftsmen, represented by more than 75 local unions throughout the market area, led by 35 superintendents and more than 75 key foremen.
Electrical
Also on Tuesday, the commission awarded a $3,419,150 contract to American Electric & Data, Inc., New Melle, for “electrical and low voltage” work on the public safety complex.
According to its website, American Electric & Data, Inc. is a prominent electrical contractor with a concentration in communication systems, data systems, and electrical installations.
The company provides electrical installation services or upgrades of all types and sizes for commercial, industrial, or residential environments.
It has a full-service department that is on-call to service electrical repairs and emergency needs when they arise.
One other company, Power Up Electrical Contractors, LLC, submitted a bid for the project but was deemed nonresponsive.
Both the bids for general works and the electrical systems were reviewed and considered by Navigate Building Solutions, FGM Architects, SCI Engineering and the Franklin County Counselor.
“As someone who has witnessed the process, the county is in good hands,” Brinker said. “This project is moving in a good direction and will improve the safety of our folks and those who may be staying at our facilities.”
Bid Packages
For the project there were five prime bid packages with 14 bid responses.
Seven pre-award conferences have been held and thus far, the project is 2.5 percent under budget.
Three additional bid awards are expected this week.