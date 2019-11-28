The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the suspected suicide Monday of an inmate at the Franklin County jail.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tyler K. Bailey, 32, was found at 3 p.m. in his cell, hanging by a piece of bedding he tied above his bunk.
Deputies and medical staff initiated CPR until ambulance personnel arrived pronouncing Bailey dead, Pelton said. There is no foul play suspected.
Authorities said Bailey’s body was found after a deputy performing commissary duties was speaking with inmates about their orders. One inmate believed another inmate wanted a phone card and opened the cell door to see if that was true.
The inmate immediately summoned the deputy to the cell where Bailey was located.
Pelton said Bailey was seen by deputies in his cell during breakfast and lunch when meals were gven to inmates. He was inside a module with a large day room and a two-story catwalk of individual cells holding 18 inmates.
According to Pelton, there were 16 inmates in the area at the time. Inmates can close the doors to their cells. There are cameras inside the day room areas of the module, however due to toilet facilities in the cells there is no cameras inside the cells and sleeping area.
Pelton noted that the patrol’s division of drug and crime control was contacted for an independent investigation, which is standard procedure.
Bailey was in custody on multiple felony charges, including first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held in the jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.