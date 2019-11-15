The victim’s impact statement from the daughter of a slain drug counselor was both a glowing commentary on her father’s character, and an indictment of the person found guilty of killing him.
Kathy Allen’s statement was read to the court Friday, Nov. 8, during the sentencing hearing for Blake S. Schindler.
Schindler was found guilty by a Franklin County jury in August of second-degree felony murder for the death of Kenneth Allen Jr., 70. He also was charged with felonies of first-degree burglary, felonious restraint and robbery.
It was read to the court and Judge Michael S. Wright, 12th District, by Kathy Allen’s friend and attorney Michael A. Benner prior to Schindler’s sentencing announcement of 45 years in prison.
Kathy Allen wrote that her father’s business, Meramec Recovery, was the first independent drug program in Franklin County.
Ken Allen, who was killed at his Washington area home more than three years ago, gave much of his time and energy to help those in the county who had nowhere else to turn, his daughter wrote.
“Meramec Recovery was instrumental in setting up the drug court program in Franklin County beginning in 1999. Dad helped countless people in substance abuse recovery over his four decades here, helping the people of this community turn their lives around,” she said.
It is suspected that the motive in Ken Allen’s death was to rob him to feed the drug addiction of Schindler, 20, as well as Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 31.
Helping others through addiction and into recovery is what Ken Allen’s business was based on.
“Since his murder, I have had many, many people contact me, telling me that they credit my dad with their recovery, with their sobriety,” Allen added. “They express to me gratitude for how he helped them turn their lives around for the better — how he saved their lives.”
Benner represented Kathy Allen and Justice for Ken in a civil suit filed against former Franklin County Prosecutor Robert Parks.
He told Judge Wright that Kathy Allen had booked a flight to be at the sentencing hearing, yet she canceled it due to the continued stress from court proceeding concerning her father’s murder.
Directing her comments to Schindler, Benner read Kathy Allen’s words:
“Our family photos are now ruined. When I look at the photos, I can only think about how you came into our house and strangled my dad to death. And now that house and grandma’s house are gone. Everything is gone, sold in a fire sale, given away, and we now have no life there, no life here in Franklin County, our home.
“That front porch that leads to the front door? That’s where we would have barbecues, sit by the fire pit listening to cicadas, and make homemade ice cream. That’s the door where my dad’s bound and murdered body lay. I see family photos of the living room and entryway. That’s where he struggled with his murderers. That’s where the defendant knocked my dad to the ground, beat him, tied him up, and murdered him. I can never ever see family photos again without this being the first thing I think and feel.”
Schindler was the third person sent to prison for the death of Ken Allen. Under a plea agreement, Wonish and Robins, who married while in custody, each are serving seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
“Schindler — he was kicking. Kicking and kicking. You and Wonish yelled at Robins to make him stop kicking,” Kathy Allen wrote. “She tied up his feet. He was kicking. Why was he kicking, Schindler?! I’ll tell you why: he wanted to live! He was trying to live! He was trying to survive your attack! You made certain he did not live, that he did not survive. You took away his life!
“The only satisfaction and relief there is, is that the system did its job with you, Schindler. Your accomplices Wonish and Robins are just as culpable as your are for his murder, but they get to go free in July 2021.”
Closing Comment
In her final statements Benner read Allen’s internal dialogue.
“I have been asking myself, what is justice? If I want justice, what is it? I want my dad back! That will never ever happen. What you did to my dad is permanent.
“What is justice? To inflict the same suffering upon the assailant? An eye for an eye? Would I feel better?
“For justice to be done, the guilty must be punished at a severity that fits their crime. He brutally murdered my dad, and his acts have lasting effects on me and my family, friends, and this community. Ken Allen was not done living.
“If the penalty for what he did and its repercussions is either absent altogether or light, what does that say? What kind of message does that send to the community? To society? Justice served must be a deterrent for future potential criminals. Justice must send a message. If justice does not do that, then what good is it? Why does the criminal justice system deserve to exist?”
Allen’s Friend
In addition to Kathy Allen’s statement, Denise Rexroat, a longtime friend of Ken’s also spoke during the sentencing hearing.
“It has been a long hard struggle,” she said. “There have been many tears shed, much emotions on many different days and nights.”
Rexroat and Allen had been friends since the 70s. She noted that the sentencing hearing was three years and five days since Allen was killed.
She then stated that the four Hebrew words “though shalt not murder” summed up her feelings.