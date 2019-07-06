The Franklin County Clerk’s office is in the process of scheduling 224 Board of Equalization (BOE) property tax hearings to be completed by the end of July.
County Assessor Tom Copeland says the high number of appeals is misleading and his office is still in the process of working with property owners to get their issues resolved to avoid a hearing.
“Those numbers will vary, I guarantee it,” Copeland said. “A lot of people will back out at the last minute.”
Copeland added many of the protests are being made by people who own multiple pieces of property and may be conducted in just one appeal and the BOE can make its ruling as a whole.
“The numbers are fictitious in a way,” Copeland explained. “In one case, one person has 50 to 60 properties. There is another owner of a mobile home park, who has 35 properties.”
List
The Missourian asked the assessor’s office for a full list of those who have requested a BOE hearing and the properties they own.
Copeland originally denied the request stating that since his office was still working to clear up issues, and the scheduling of hearings for next week is still ongoing, the actual list is ever changing. The names of appellants are public records.
“You can’t have it because it’s not accurate,” Copeland said. “The only names we know for sure are those who are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday (July 8-9), but we’ve got hearings all next week.”
Copeland added he also refused to release the list because he felt printing the names of appellants would make people angry.
“I don’t want to have people any more ticked off than they already are,” Copeland said. “We’ve had people come into our office somewhat upset and I don’t want to stir the pot.”
Copeland further added that in many of the cases angry property owners were able to sit down with assessor staff and discuss their paperwork and leave with an explanation they accept.
“We show them the assessments are based on the current sales or similar properties that are forwarded to us by buyers and sellers,” Copeland said. “We can’t just randomly say we’re going to increase someone’s taxes by $100,000.”
After further discussion the list was released to The Missourian.
It shows the majority of the properties being appealed are owned by property management companies, utilities, banks or other commercial enterprises.
Less than 40 of the properties being appealed are owned by individual citizens.
Hearings
As of now, there are 10 appeals scheduled for the hearing on Monday and 10 more set for Tuesday.
“I think the hearings will go smoothly,” Copeland said. “If you look at it, we mailed out 45,000 tax notices and only had 200 some appeals. That’s really not that bad.”
Copeland added some of the appeals are expected every two years simply because home values are rising and others appeal every cycle on principle.
“It’s usually the same people every time,” Copeland said. “We had one appeal where the taxes only went up $5.60.”
Increases
Because of the jumps in property taxes this year, the assessor’s office was inundated with calls and complaints.
About 45,000 of the 75,000 total parcels assessed went up in value leading Copeland to send out letters to residents reminding them he did not set the tax rate, but instead the various taxing bodies their residences lie in set the tax rates.
After an article was published in The Missourian in early May in which Copeland implored residents to contact his office to get explanations of the bills before getting angry, he said they had only two people who had filed appeals.
When asked about the high numbers now, Copeland said some people, despite receiving them in late April, may have just opened their tax bills in the last few weeks.
“The cutoff to appeal was the third week of June, so now it’s too late,” Copeland said.
Uptick
If there is any positive to taxes going up, it is that the values of homes in Franklin County are on the slow rise, but still haven’t fully recovered from the high-water mark of 2012.
“We are seeing a lot more property being bought in the last four years,” Copeland said. “That’s how the assessments are being calculated.”
He gave an example of a property assessed at $294,000 in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the assessment was down nearly $30,000 to $265,000.
By 2018, the property had recouped about $20,000 and was assessed at $287,000, but in 2019, it was still valued at $1,000 less than it was seven years ago.