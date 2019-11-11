The East Central College English and Humanities Department will host its third annual Humanities Fest for area high school students Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event showcases the humanities at ECC, and offers students breakout sessions about poetry, foreign language, philosophy, speech performance and fiction writing.
Guests will be able to explore the academic and career pathways that are available within the humanities.
Students also were invited to submit their own creative work in contests, including Spanish, speech, journalistic writing, photography, poetry and creative nonfiction.
Winners will be announced at the end of the Humanities Fest. First-place winners will receive $100, and certificates will be awarded to second- and third-place winners. Lunch will be provided to attendees.
This year’s keynote speaker, poet Jeanette Powers, will begin with a poetry reading, and also offer a poetry workshop.
Powers is a writer-artist and self-described “working-class anarchist, non-binary queer and listener of rivers and bats” who is known to “skygaze day and night.”
Powers is a founding editor of Stubborn Mule Press and an organizer for FountainVerse: KC Small Press Poetry Fest. Powers most recent book of poetry is “Sparkle Princess vs. Suicidal Phoenix,” out through Spartan Press.
Powers’s paintings will be featured at Leedy Voulkos Gallery in Kansas City in February 2020 as well as a month-long residency in Iceland in January 2020. For more information, visit jeanettepowers.com.
The ECC Art Department also will host their annual Visiting Artist Demo for local high-schoolers, so there will be many opportunities on campus to be exposed to and inspired by the arts and humanities.
ECC offers transfer degrees in the arts and humanities with emphasis areas in English, journalism/mass media, theater, fine arts or music.
For more information, contact the event organizer Josh Stroup, English and Humanities Department chair, at joshua.stroup@eastcentral.edu or 636-584-6646.