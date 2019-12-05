Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) volunteers will be ringing bells and collecting donations on Sundays in December from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the entrance to the Walmart stores in both Washington and Union.
Many volunteers will have dogs with them to help with the event. FCHS encourages the public to stop by and pet a dog.
Over $1,800 was raised this past Sunday, Dec. 1.
FCHS has set a goal of $10,000 for the bell ringing collection event.
“Our volunteers love to share the joy of their dogs with people passing by,” said Mary Lovern, Washington event coordinator. “The holidays can be busy and stressful, but a few moments petting a happy dog puts a smile on the faces of a lot of shoppers.”
Donations collected support the FCHS mission of providing temporary care and housing for homeless pets in Franklin County communities.
Volunteers will be at the Washington Walmart store Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29, as well as Saturday, Dec. 28.
Individuals and groups who would like to help with collections at the Washington Walmart store can sign up for an assigned shift at https://signup.com/go/fMpFYPz or call Mary Lovern at 314-550-7502. Volunteers are especially needed for Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.
Volunteers who can help at the Union Walmart store should contact event coordinator Ron Foan at 636-583-8646 or 314-413-8260. The Union event especially needs volunteers for Dec. 22, the last day of collection at the Union location.
FCHS has found homes for 45 percent more dogs and 25 percent more cats this year compared to last year.
“Money raised from ringing bells at Walmart stores is needed to help us take care of the increasing homeless pet population in the area,” said Foan.
FCHS is expanding hours in December by opening to the public on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. for adoptions.
“We hope the expanded hours will help us get more pets home for the holidays,” Foan said.
FCHS is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday hours are for adoptions only.
The shelter is closed to the public on Tuesdays to deep clean the facility.
The shelter will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.