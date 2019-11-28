The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) will participate in Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, to raise funds to care for homeless dogs and cats in the area.
FCHS has a goal of raising $5,000 during the “Share Your Love” event.
Hodges Badge Company, Washington, is partnering with FCHS to match the first $1,000 in online Giving Tuesday donations.
Online donations to FCHS must be made at https://fchsmo.networkforgood.com/projects/85304-givingtuesday to be eligible for the Hodges Badge Company matching funds.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a broad range of organizations.
“Our costs to care for homeless pets increase during the winter months and donations made during Giving Tuesday will keep homeless pets off the streets and warm in our shelter,” said Shelter Manager Allison Mitchell.
The cold weather and busy holiday activities of December can be stressful for homeless pets, Mitchell said. December means a decrease in people visiting the shelter to look for adoptable animals, she said, and some dogs and cats end up staying in temporary care for extended times before finding their forever home.
Black Friday Special
FCHS is holding a Black Friday Adoption Special Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 1, in order to encourage more adoptions of homeless pets. Adoption fees for dogs over 6 months old and all cats are $50.
The reduced Black Friday adoption fee of $50 includes the same services as the standard fees: vaccinations, health tests, spay or neuter services, microchip identification to prevent lost pets and a free follow-up veterinary exam at Pet Station. Standard adoption fees range from $95 for cats to $180 for puppies.
FCHS is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday hours are for adoptions only, no drop-offs allowed. The shelter is closed to the public on Tuesdays to deep clean the facility.
Information about adoptions can be found on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO at fchsmo.org or by calling 636-583-4300.