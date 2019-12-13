Purina Farms in Gray Summit will host a Pet-acular Holiday Bazaar this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The annual event features a kid- and dog-friendly festival at the indoor Purina Event Center. Admission and parking are free for this event.
The Franklin County Humane Society will have several adoptable dogs at the event. All adoption fees for pets include vaccinations, health tests, spay or neuter services, microchip identification to prevent lost pets and a free follow-up veterinary exam at Pet Station.
“The Pet-acular Holiday Bazaar is a great way to meet a variety of adoptable pets and introduce them to your kids and dogs while having a lot of fun,” said FCHS Shelter Manager Allison Mitchell.
The bazaar will feature a Slobber Town Activity Area for dogs, holiday gifts from more than 20 local artisans, live music and canine demonstrations.
A photo pass of $5 can be purchased for photos of kids or dogs with Santa.
There also will be a Kids Activity Area for ages 2-12 featuring a trackless train, inflatable games, crafts and more. There is a $10 fee for the kids area.
Participants who bring a Toys for Tots or Presents for Pups donation will receive free admission to the Kids Activity Area or a free pet gift.
New for 2019, Pet-acular also will feature a calming space near the event that will offer photos with Santa for families of children with all abilities from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“We are grateful to Purina for hosting events like Pet-acular to help shelters like ours find forever homes for homeless pets,” said Mitchell.
FCHS has found homes for over 950 pets this year. So far in 2019, the shelter has had 45 percent more dogs adopted and 25 percent more cats adopted compared to the same time last year.
Information about adoptions can be found at fchsmo.org or on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or by calling 636-583-4300.