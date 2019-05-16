Franklin County Humane Society volunteers will be “Begging in the Streets” this Saturday, May 18, at the intersection of Fifth and Jefferson streets in Washington.
Donations will support the FCHS mission of providing temporary care and housing for homeless pets in Washington, Union, St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville and other Franklin County communities.
Volunteers will collect donations from motorists between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
For over 10 years, FCHS has collected donations during the Begging in the Streets event.
“The money raised through the generous donations collected from motorists helps us provide care for sick and injured animals as well as pay for spay and neuter surgeries to reduce the number of homeless pets in our community,” said Mary Lovern, FCHS board secretary and volunteer coordinator.
All proceeds will benefit shelter operations at the Humane Society. FCHS is an independent animal shelter. It is not associated with the Humane Society of Missouri or supported by county government.
“We are supported by donations, fundraisers, adoption fees and grants,” said Lovern.
FCHS provides temporary shelter to an average of 90 animals each day. Since Jan. 1, it has found forever homes for 88 cats and 157 dogs.
In 2018, 765 dogs and cats were adopted into permanent homes through the efforts of FCHS.
“Donations collected during our Begging in the Streets event are crucial to our ability to shelter the homeless pets in the area,” Lovern said.
FCHS has reunited 92 lost dogs and cats with their owners since the first of the year. Pet owners can ensure their animal can be easily identified, if it is ever separated from their family, by having their pet microchipped, Lovern said.
The shelter offers discounted microchipping of dogs and cats for $28. Vouchers for discounted spay/neuter services, available with area veterinary partners, also are available.
FCHS welcomes volunteers and donations. Currently, mobile adoption volunteers are needed to help travel with and show our animals at mobile adoption locations, such as PetSmart, often requiring four hours or more of volunteer time.
Lovern said mobile adoptions are essential to finding forever homes for homeless dogs.
“Last year, over 45 percent or our homeless dogs were adopted from events and locations that required volunteers to help transport and staff our mobile adoptions,” she said. “Volunteers also are needed to provide temporary foster homes for dogs and cats.”
People can learn more about services and volunteer opportunities by attending a volunteer orientation. Orientation is held at the shelter, located at 1222 W. Main St, Union, on the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m.
The next session will be held Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 3 p.m.
For more information, people may contact Laura Amlong, FCHS director of development, at Laura@fchsmo.org or visit Franklin County Humane Society – MO on Facebook, or at fchsmo.org.