Franklin County Humane Society volunteers will be “Begging in the Streets” this Saturday, Sept. 28, at the intersection of Fifth and Jefferson streets in Washington.
Donations will support the FCHS mission of providing temporary care and housing for homeless pets in Franklin County communities.
Volunteers will collect donations from motorists between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
For over 10 years, FCHS has collected donations during the Begging in the Streets event.
“The money raised through the generous donations collected from motorists is needed now more than ever,” said Mary Lovern, board secretary and volunteer coordinator. “Our shelter has experienced a 25 percent increase in the number of pets we are adopting into forever homes.”
Since Jan. 1, FCHS has found forever homes for 657 animals — 325 cats and 332 dogs.
“We are proud to be saving more dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, but the increase also means we are spending more money and fundraisers like Begging in the Streets are needed to help us keep up with the demand,” said Lovern.
All proceeds from the event will benefit shelter operations at Franklin County Humane Society, an independent animal shelter. FCHS is not associated with Humane Society of Missouri or supported by county government. It is supported by donations, fundraisers, adoption fees and grants.
Currently, the shelter is providing temporary housing for over 125 pets, 35 more pets than the daily average of 90 animals.
“We are in need of volunteers to foster dogs, cats and kittens,” said Allison Mitchell, assistant shelter manager.
Mitchell said foster homes help the agency care for the increase it’s experiencing in homeless pets and provides the time needed to find them permanent adoptive families.
FCHS provides pet food, crates, blankets and other supplies needed to successfully foster pets. Individuals and families interested in providing foster care for a local pet can contact Mitchell at allison@fchsmo.org or call the shelter at 636-583-4300.
To learn more about services and volunteer opportunities, people can attend a volunteer orientation. Orientation is held at the shelter, located at 1222 W. Main St., Union, on the first Sunday of every month at 2 p.m. The next session will be Oct. 6.
To volunteer, contact Laura Amlong, director of development, at Laura@fchsmo.org or visit the agency on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or at fchsmo.org.